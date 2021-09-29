Rakshanda Khan: Blessed to experiment with roles even now

With the festive season upon us, Rakshanda Khan is elated to see that almost everything in the city has opened up or will soon, “including cinema halls”. The popular actor feels it is high time that we get back to normal. “We know of a different world and I hope we go back to being better than normal. Since the last 17 months, we are living in ‘ifs’. It is not a great feeling. We are not sure of what will happen next. But now, things seem to be settling.”

As her seven-year-old daughter too was cooped up at home, Khan is looking forward to celebrating festivals. “Our building complex is quite cosmopolitan. We celebrate just about every festival as the kids enjoy and look forward to celebrating in our building. We celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and now are getting into the spirit of celebration. We will enjoy Navratri, Durga puja, Dussera and Halloween.”

On the work front, the actor, who turned 46 yesterday, will soon start shoot for a new show. Ask her about aging in the entertainment industry and she replies, “It depends on the way you look at age. It can be as daunting, fun, depressing or interesting or where you are in life, mentally. With age, a lot of things change in life. If you are a TV actor in your 40s, you will be offered a particular kind of role. I am blessed that I got chance to experiment with many roles including drama and supernatural. To do a Naagin, was fabulous as often people at my age don’t get such roles. It has been a fascinating journey. But I agree that there is a limit, ek seema hai on TV and unfortunately we accept it and go ahead with it. TV has not experimented much in years. Now that OTT is here, it seems all sorts of experiments in stories and roles are on the digital medium.”