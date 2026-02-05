Reddit compares The 50 India's ‘brain-rot’ tasks to Spanish version's wild, intense challenges: ‘Copy hi kar lete’

A Reddit user shared a clip from The 50’s Spanish edition in which a contestant is seen standing on a platform, holding metal chains tied to the ends of poles, while weights are gradually added as the time taken to hold on is recorded. The caption under the video read, “The quality of the tasks in the Spanish version of ‘The 50’ was absolutely wild.”

The new reality show, The 50 , promised never-seen-before tasks and plenty of thrills, with 50 contestants living under the same roof. However, since the show began, the very element it lacks is thrilling tasks. Now, Reddit users have shared a clip from the Spanish version of The 50, highlighting how the quality of tasks is “wildly different” from the Indian version.

The Reddit user further wrote, “I watched episode 2 of the Spanish version, and it honestly made me realise how great The 50 could have been. Watching it just highlights how badly the makers ruined it. The difference is wild. The tasks actually feel creative and intense. Compared to this, the Hindi version feels completely flat, with weak tasks, messy editing and unnecessary fighting over outside controversies. There was so much potential with this format, but it feels completely wasted.”

Many users agreed with the post. One comment read, “Here they are playing musical chairs and guess-the-animal tasks.” Another wrote, “Tasks copy hi kar lete (At least they could have copied tasks) instead of wasting so much money just to show in-house fights.” Another commented, “The 50 India has brain-rot tasks.” One user added, “So true, The 50 India has the most boring tasks.”

About The 50 tasks The 50 India kicked off on a dramatic note with a hurdle race that immediately divided the contestants. While 25 participants secured safety, a round of musical chairs saved another 17. The fate of the remaining eight was left in the hands of five winning contestants, leading to one elimination on the very first day.

Day two introduced a calorie-burning task in which contestants had to exercise to earn money for their fans and boost the prize pot. Although the idea sounded exciting, the execution fell flat, with participants performing routine workouts to rack up calories. This was followed by a task that required breaking objects to find a ‘safe’ card. Instead of being thrilling or entertaining, the challenge descended into chaos. The most recent task involved solving riddles and matching them to the correct animal — a concept many viewers found childish.

Fans have been vocal about their disappointment, calling the tasks boring and ineffective, especially considering the calibre of contestants on the show. The 50 features 50 celebrities, most of whom are seasoned reality show stars who have previously taken part in far more intense and dangerous challenges. In comparison, the tasks on The 50 India appear like a cakewalk, leaving audiences unimpressed.

While some viewers expected The 50 India to be the country’s answer to Squid Game, the show currently feels like a blend of Bigg Boss and Roadies. Ironically, it is not the tasks but the in-house fights that have emerged as the most engaging element for viewers. The 50 India streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.