Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar reunite, fans ask ‘where’s Sahil'

Rupali greets Satish, Ratna and Rajesh

The clip started with Rupali hugging Satish Shah as he sat at a table. She also touched his feet to take blessings. Rajesh Kumar was also seen at the table. Ratna Pathak Shah arrived and hugged Satish, Rajesh and Rupali.

Sarabhais have dinner together

The video next showed the actors having meal and sharing conversations as well as laughs while they sat together. They also posed for group as well as solo photos.

Rupali pens note

Sharing the video, Rupali captioned the post, "Some friendships last a lifetime!! (Black heart emojis)." She also added the hashtags – friends like family, Sarabhais, feel karo reel karo, feel it reel it, reels, reels Instagram, throwback, friends, family, love, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, jai mata di, jai mahakal and Rupali Ganguly.

Fans react to Rupali's clip

Reacting to the post, fans of the show showered their love on the actors and also asked the whereabouts of Sumeet Raghavan, who played Sahil Sarabhai, Rupali's husband, on the show. A fan asked, "But in this frame, Sahil is missing @sumeetraghvan sir where are you?" Another comment read, "What about Sahil Sarabhai?" A person wrote, "Where is your Sahil ma’am??"

All the fans were happy about their get-together. A person wrote, "So so happy to see Sarabhai family together after so long." An Instagram user said, "We want you guys back... one of the best shows." "This is so amazing seeing you together as a family once again, we love you all, and I love you so much RG, be blessed," read another comment.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired from November 2004 to April 2006 on Star One. It later aired on Disney+ Hotstar from May 2017 to July 2017 for two seasons. The show was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia and directed by Deven Bhojani. The show revolves around an upper-class family living in an upmarket neighbourhood in South Mumbai.

