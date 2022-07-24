Home / Entertainment / Tv / Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour remember co-star Deepesh Bhan: 'I shared a Reel with him just yesterday'
Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour remember co-star Deepesh Bhan: 'I shared a Reel with him just yesterday'

Saumya Tandon, who essayed the role of Anita Narayan, and Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari, in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, remembered their co-star Deepesh Bhan. Deepesh died on Saturday.
Saumya Tandon and Rohitashv Gour shared pics with late actor Deepesh Bhan.
Published on Jul 24, 2022 10:29 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Deepesh Bhan, best known for appearing in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! and FIR, died on Saturday in Mumbai. Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared a picture of Deepesh and said that he met the actor just a day before he died. Actor Saumya Tandon who plays the role of Anita Narayan also remembered Deepesh on social media. Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Deepesh Bhan dies playing cricket; Producer calls him ‘sensitive’ and says, ‘I was like a mother’

Sharing his picture on Instagram, Rohitashv wrote, “Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain's Malkhan, my Deepesh brother left the world today. Life is so unpredictable. A few days back I shared a picture with my new car, yesterday I uploaded an Instagram reel with Deepesh. But today he is not here with us."

Rohitashv Gour remembers Deepesh Bhan.
In an interview with PTI, Rohitashv said “We got to know at 7:00 am that he collapsed while playing cricket in his society. And he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. He was happy and fit man. It is shocking to hear that he passed away suddenly."

Saumya shared a picture with Deepesh and wrote, “Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you.”

Saumya Tandon remembers Deepesh Bhan.
Actor Priya Raina commented, “This is such a shock. He was such a good actor." One fan wrote, “Can't believe we lost one of from trio Tillu Malkhan Tillu... RIP.” Another one said, “He was one of my favourites. RIP."

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan in the show revealed that Deepesh suffered a brain hemorrhage. As per Aasif, Deepesh went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound at Dahisar. Deepesh is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2019, and an eighteen month old son.

