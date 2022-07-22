Saumya Tandon was told quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 'was going to be very risky' as her ‘character was very popular’

Saumya Tandon recalls that people warned her against it, when she decided to quit the popular comedy TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The show started airing in 2015 and has been one of the most popular family comedy shows on the small screen. (Also read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Ammaji recalls surviving in Mumbai on lemonade)

Saumya was the first person to play the famous character of Anita Bhabhi on the show. After she quit in 2020, Neha Pendse replaced her. Since March this year, Vidisha Srivastava is playing the role of Anita in the show. The show also features Rohitash Gaud and Aasif Sheikh.

Talking about the show, Saumya told ETimes, "When I decided to quit the show, everyone told me that this was going to be very risky – because what I am trying to get that may or may not happen, and then I would lose what I have now. I was in a successful position as the show was a hit, and the character was very popular. But I thought it is risky to not take risks. I have never been scared or insecure. If you have to stay in this game for long, you need to adapt and reinvent yourself.”

She added, “Asif ji, the director and writer of Bhabhi Ji, we still meet once a month or so and have those mehfils of song and poetry over which we all bonded. But I don’t miss doing Bhabhi Ji... because I think I had done my bit.” She adds, “It is a better strategy to take risks and leave the tried and tested, and comfortable game, and try new things. If you are ambitious and restless for good work, it becomes a little stifling after a bit to keep repeating yourself. There was a point when I realised that I had done everything I could have done in that show. I thought that if I continue, I would be doing it for money and fame, and that is not right for an artist. I have come here to improve and explore.”

