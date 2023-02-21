Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn't believe in marriage right now: 'I want to save the money that I earn'

Shehnaaz Gill has said that she does not believe in marriage right now, adding that she hopes to earn money and save it, instead of wasting it. She was speaking on her own chat show Desi Vibes. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he and Vijay Sethupathi fought over lines)

Talking to her new guest, Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz asked if he planned for a wedding any time soon and he asked her instead, “Shall we?” She then reminded him that he enacts all the roles in his social media videos. Bhuvan then told her that he had chosen a girl and they have been together for 15 years. A shocked Shehnaaz said, “15 years? Are you mad?”

Later, she said, “You never know how things turn out in life. Right now, I have a few things I can do, and I will try I keep doing good stuff. But, if I fail in that, mujhe daar hai uss chakkar me shaadi na karni pade. Mujhe shaadi vagairah mein believe nahi hai abhi ((I am scared I may have to get married for that sake. I don’t believe in marriage right now). I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things.”

Shehnaaz Gill added, "I want to save money, everyone should. Some people like wasting money, but I don’t want to. I want to save my money for myself.” She also said that she had already bought a new house for herself, and even invited Bhuvan for a visit.”

Shehnaaz, who became a household name across India when she participated in Bigg Boss 13, met and fell in love with co-contestant and television actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth later won the show and the couple featured in some music videos. Sidharth died following a heart attack in 2021.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh (2021) and currently awaits the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also marks her Bollywood debut. She also has Sajid Khan's 100% that also features Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

