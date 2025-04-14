Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Modi says actors speaking against show upset him: 'But I forgive them'

One of the most popular shows on Indian television for close to two decades, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen more than its fair share of controversies. Over the last few years, several actors from the show have quit, and many have accused the makers, including producer Asit Modi, of 'toxic' behaviour. In a new interview. Modi has addressed these allegations. Asit Modi is the creator and producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Asit Modi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's controversies

In an interview with Screen, when asked about how he reacts to actors quitting the show and then speaking out against it, Asit Modi said, “I have never detached myself from the actors. If there is any issue, they can always contact me. I have always been very honest and kept the show first. I have never thought of any personal gains, so with incidents like these, I do get upset, but it’s a part of life.”

The producer added that he did not wish to counter many allegations and even credited the disgruntled actors for the show's success. He said, “Actors who have left have been saying things against me. It’s okay. I will not say anything to them. They have worked on my show and have a part to play in TMKOC’s success. Even though I led it, the show became popular due to everyone’s efforts. I couldn’t have made this what it is today all alone. We are like a train. Some compartments get derailed, but the train will continue to run. I do feel bad, but I forgive them, because if I hold a grudge in my heart. I won’t be happy and won’t be able to make people laugh.”

The many controversies of TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing on Sony SAB since 2008, and now also streams on SonyLIV. In 2020, after Neha Mehta left the show, the actor said that 'discipline and decorum was not maintained on the sets'. Two years later, she accused the makers of not clearing her dues, a charge that was denied by the production. Since then, other actors like Shailesh Lodha and Palak Sidhwani have also accused the makers of exploitation. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who quit the show in 2023, accused Modi of sexual harassment, while Monika Bhadoriya accused Modi and project head Sohail Ramani of encouraging a hostile workplace later that year.