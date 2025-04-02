Will Disha Vakani return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's what producer Asit Modi has to say

After reports emerged that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has found an actor to play Dayaben in the show, producer Asit Modi has reacted to a question about Disha Vakani's return. Since the show began, Disha has essayed the role of Dayaben and has been loved by the audience. Now speaking with Indian Express, Asit shared that he is yet to finalise the actor for Dayaben's part. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers finalise actor for Dayaben's role years after Disha Vakani's exit: Report) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi spoke about Disha Vakani and Dayaben.

Dayaben will soon return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Speaking about the much-loved character, Asit said that Dayaben will return to the show soon. “People have been eagerly waiting for Daya Bhabhi, and I will finalise her soon. People say that without Dayaben, they don’t enjoy the show as much, and I agree. We, as a team, are trying to fill Daya Bhabhi’s absence as much as we can. But she will return soon,” Asit said.

Will Disha Vakani return to TMKOC?

When asked about Disha Vakani’s return, Asit said she is like his sister, and it could be difficult for her to return. “We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns as the character. She is like my sister, and she has some family duties to fulfill, which is why it might be difficult for her to return. We miss her even today. She was very sincere and caring towards her co-stars and the team. We hope to find someone just like that,” he added.

What recent reports say about Dayaben

Last month, News18, quoting its source, reported, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us.” Disha was not seen in the show after she took her maternity break in 2018.

It was reported in 2022 that Disha got throat cancer because of Dayaben's unique voice on the show. Malav Rajda, the show's director October of the same year, took to Instagram and criticised false reporting. He shared a screenshot of a report that had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Indian television’s longest-running daily sitcom. It is based on the weekly Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 17th year with over 3,300 episodes.