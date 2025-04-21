Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi talks about Gurucharan Singh and ‘harbouring a grudge’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Asit Modi has opened up about several cast members leaving the show over the last few years. Speaking with Indian Express, Asit also spoke about being in touch with actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi, in the show. He also revealed that he has "pledged to run the show till I have the energy". (Also Read | Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh hit with ‘unprofessionalism’ allegations: ‘He wants Asit Modi to fire Balwinder’) Asit Modi spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Gurucharan Singh recently.

Asit Modi on running TMKOC for 17 years, actors leaving show

Talking about running the show for nearly two decades, Asit shared it hasn't been an easy task. The TMKOC producer said, "Some people just left the show like that. After COVID, they didn’t want to do the show. A few others, I don’t know what happened. What was the misunderstanding that they left? Taking everyone along for 17 years and running the show has not been easy. I didn’t give up so easily. Whenever anyone leaves, my heart aches...People have stayed with us for 15 years, 12 years. Some left the show midway, and then came back. We took them, letting bygones be bygones. I always think about the show first."

Asit spoke about Gurucharan Singh

Asit said he has asked Gurucharan to talk to him "if there is a problem". He said, “I am in touch with some people still. Whatever is happening with Gurucharanji is not nice. I feel bad for him. I have told him that he can always talk to me if there is a problem. What will I do, harbouring a grudge?” Gurucharan has been facing financial and health problems since last year.

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan made headlines in 2024 after he went missing in April. He returned to his Delhi home in May and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues, which led him to go on a "spiritual journey." He was also hospitalised earlier this year after he fell ill and became weak.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a television serial which has been airing since July 28, 2008. So far, several actors quit the show, including Disha Vakani (Daya Jethalal Gadha), Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat (Tapu), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Neha Mehta (Anjali Tarak Mehta), among many others.