Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh hit with ‘unprofessionalism’ allegations: ‘He wants Asit Modi to fire Balwinder’

Gurucharan wants Asit to ‘terminate’ Balwinder's contract?

A source told News18, "When Gurucharan met Asit Modi recently in Mumbai, he asked him to remove Balwinder (Singh Suri) from the show. Gurucharan wanted to come back to TMKOC and so he insisted Asit to terminate Balwinder’s contract. But this is not how it works. Asit had no reason to remove Balwinder suddenly and so he clearly said a no to Gurucharan.”

Was Gurucharan removed from show without notice?

On Gurucharan's claim that he was replaced from the show in 2012 without any headsup, the source added, “Gurucharan has always been unprofessional. He left the show after a fight with the makers on the sets and was given four months notice period.”

Gurcharan in TMKOC

Gurcharan played Roshan until 2012 but returned in 2013 due to his fans' demand. He finally left the show in 2020, and Balwinder replaced him.

Gurucharan disappeared for weeks

Gurucharan made headlines this year after he went missing in April. He returned to his Delhi home in May and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues, which led him to go on a "spiritual journey." Soon after he returned, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police, and his statement was recorded before a local court.

In April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city. During the initial investigation, the police also found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a sound fiscal state.

Gurucharan on returning to show

The actor returned to Mumbai last month. A person asked him at the Mumbai airport if he would be back on the show. Gurucharan had replied, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”