Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh says he tried to clear issues between Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry

What Gurucharan said

When Gurucharan was asked about Jennifer's accusations, he said: “Main iss baare mein do baatein bolunga. Main Jennifer ji se mila tha, unse kaafi baat hui. Main Asit bhai ke paas bhi jaata tha kyuki woh mere kuch cheezein unse thi… Maine ya koshish ki thi ki un dono ki mulakat ho jaaye. Ye maine 100 percent koshish ki thi. Kuch aisa ho gaya tha ki lag raha tha ki mere pe koi baat na ho jaaye iss cheez pe. Kyuki kabhi kabhi jo help karne jaata hai na woh bekasur se kasurwaan ho jaata hain. Maine ye try kiya tha ki dono ki mulakat ho baith ke usko sort out kare (I will say two things about this. I met Jennifer and talked to her. I met Asit also for some things. I had tried to set up a meeting between them. It came to a point where I felt that what if I am dragged into the mud in their matter? I wanted them to sort out the matter).”

More details

In 2023, an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, on the basis of Jennifer's sexual harassment complaint. Jennifer alleged that there were multiple incidents when Asit tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'. As per reports, the verdict ruled in Jennifer's favour and asked Asit to pay her ₹5 lakh as compensation.