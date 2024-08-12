Gurucharan Singh says he has a debt of 1.2 crore: ‘Sab mein failure mila hai toh ab thak gaya hu’

Gurucharan says he is on a liquid diet

During the chat, Gurucharan admitted that he has been on a liquid diet. He said, "Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai. Kuch jagah mai kha leta hu jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu ur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par Samosa milta hai ya bread Pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha (Today is the 34th day I haven’t eaten anything. Sometimes, I eat at certain places like Guruji’s ashram, where I go on Mondays for samosas, bread pakoras, tea, and sweets).”

'Ab thak gaya hu'

When asked what was the reason for doing this, the actor said: "4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se mai bahut saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu, ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Matlab earnings ho. Toh kaam saamne se aaye. Taki mummy daddy ka khayal rakh saku. Aur mai apne karze utaar saku… Jo bank aur EMI ka he woh almost 55-60 lakhs. Doston ne bhi diya almost itna. So 1.2 crores almost (It's been 4 years and for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various work and do business, but I have faced failure in everything. I am tired now and need to start earning money, so that I can take care of my parents. I want to repay my debts).”

The actor had gone missing in April when he left his Delhi home to take a flight to Mumbai. The actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. He returned home on May 18.