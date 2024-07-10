Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh breaks silence on his disappearance: ‘I had no plans of coming back’
Gurucharan Singh went missing in Delhi on April 22 this year. He returned after nearly a month. Recently, he returned to Mumbai after a long time.
Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh broke his silence on all that was written about him during his disappearance. In a new interview with The Times of India, the actor shared that it was not a ‘publicity stunt’ and that he went on a ‘spiritual journey.’ The actor went missing on April 22 and returned home after 25 days. He returned to Mumbai for the first time earlier this month after he went missing. (Also read: Gurucharan Singh returns to Mumbai first time after he went missing, talks about Taarak Mehta's payment dues)
‘God gave me a sign and that made me return home’
During the interview, Gurucharan said, "I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home. Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true. If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t. Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me,”
More details
Gurucharan also added that he wants the industry to support him by giving him work. “I am back and want to do a lot of work. I also want to pay off all the loans and debts that I have, one by one. That can happen through my work, and I am ready to work hard. I have realized that I can continue my spiritual journey even when fulfilling my other responsibilities in life.”
The actor had gone missing in April when he left his Delhi home to take a flight to Mumbai. The actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. Soon after he returned to his residence in the national capital, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police, and his statement recorded before a local court. On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.