Gurucharan Singh returns to Mumbai first time after he went missing, talks about Taarak Mehta's payment dues

Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returned to Mumbai for the first time on Saturday after he went missing earlier this year. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his pet. He was seen in a floral shirt and black pants, carrying a backpack. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh smiles next to police officer is first pic since returning home after 28 days) Gurucharan Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Gurucharan on Taarak Mehta payment dues

In a video shared on Instagram, a paparazzo was heard asking Gurucharan Singh if the Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah production team cleared his payment dues. Gurucharan , “Haan ji, sabka kar diye almost. Almost. Kuch ka mujhe nahi pata hai, woh mujhe puchna padega (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone’s payment. I don't know about some, that I'll have to ask).”

Gurucharan talks about returning to TMKOC

When a person asked him if he gets calls, he said that his phones are switched off. He added that once he turns on his phone, he will talk to people. He was also asked if he would be back on the show. Gurucharan replied, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”

Gurucharan went missing earlier this year

Gurucharan went missing in Delhi on April 22 and returned to his home after nearly a month. DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena had given an update and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues due to which he went on a “spiritual journey”.

Gurucharan went on a ‘spiritual journey’

He told news agency ANI, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi had been missing from April 22. Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh came back home. It was revealed that he was facing trouble in his personal and professional life and therefore had gone on a spiritual journey...He later realised that he should return home...We recorded his judicial statement yesterday..."

Soon after he returned to his residence in the national capital, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police and his statement recorded before a local court. The actor deposed that he left home for a spiritual journey, the police informed. In April, Gurucharan's father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city.

After finding fame essaying the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor quit the popular show a few years ago.