Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh returns home after almost a month, had 'left worldly life'

What Gurucharan told police after returning home

As per the report, Gurucharan told the police officials during the interrogation that he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey. In the last few days, the actor stopped at gurudwaras in many cities including Amritsar and Ludhiana. However, he later realised that he should return home.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the report, the police also during its investigation also found that Gurucharan was a follower of a sect that practices meditation. He even showed interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation. The Delhi Police had filed a case of kidnapping and an investigation was underway to find him.

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. His family registered a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22.

About Gurucharan's financial situation

Reportedly, Gurucharan was a frequent user of credit cards and kept many bank accounts for financial activities. Police also found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, he withdrew ₹14,000 from an ATM. He took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Recently, Gurucharan Singh's father, Hargit Singh, had said that he was unaware of his son not being in a good financial condition. Speaking with Bombay Times, Hargit had said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this."