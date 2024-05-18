 Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh returns home after almost a month, had 'left worldly life' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh returns home after almost a month, had 'left worldly life'

Edited by Ananya Das
May 18, 2024 07:43 AM IST

Gurucharan Singh reportedly told the police officials during the interrogation that he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey.

Actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing since April 22 this year, returned home on Friday. An India Today report, citing the Delhi Police, said that Gurucharan "was on a religious journey." Gurucharan is well known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma. (Also Read | I had no idea about my son's financial situation: Gurucharan Singh's dad)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22.

What Gurucharan told police after returning home

As per the report, Gurucharan told the police officials during the interrogation that he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey. In the last few days, the actor stopped at gurudwaras in many cities including Amritsar and Ludhiana. However, he later realised that he should return home.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the report, the police also during its investigation also found that Gurucharan was a follower of a sect that practices meditation. He even showed interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation. The Delhi Police had filed a case of kidnapping and an investigation was underway to find him.

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. His family registered a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22.

About Gurucharan's financial situation

Reportedly, Gurucharan was a frequent user of credit cards and kept many bank accounts for financial activities. Police also found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, he withdrew 14,000 from an ATM. He took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Recently, Gurucharan Singh's father, Hargit Singh, had said that he was unaware of his son not being in a good financial condition. Speaking with Bombay Times, Hargit had said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh returns home after almost a month, had 'left worldly life'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On