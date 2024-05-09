 Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor operated 10 bank accounts - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor operated 10 bank accounts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 09, 2024 07:35 PM IST

Reports state that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh used credit cards despite not being in a good financial condition.

It has been over two weeks since the disappearance of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, aka Sodhi, and there has been no major update about his whereabouts. Now, a new report highlights the handling of his financial situations, stating that he used to operate multiple bank accounts. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad talks about missing son: 'Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain')

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22.

New findings

According to a new report by Delhi Police, the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions. It is said that he was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a good financial condition.

Now, after the investigation by Delhi Police, the Special Cell has also started probing the matter simultaneously.

In reports by several entertainment publications, police sources claim that Gurucharan, who was reportedly facing a severe financial crunch, was a frequent user of credit cards. In fact, he kept many bank accounts for financial activities. Police have found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts.

He reportedly took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another. Sources have shared that Gurucharan had last taken out 14,000 from an ATM. There is no information available after that. Meanwhile, during the initial investigation, his close friends and family members shared that Gurucharan was getting close to spirituality. (Read: Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was soon to get married, faced financial crunch: Report)

About Gurucharan's disappearance

Gurucharan has been missing since April 22 from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. Earlier, as per NDTV, Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was soon to get married and faced financial struggles. It was also found that Gurucharan withdrew 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi.

In a recent interview with Times of India, his father Hargit Singh said that the family is waiting for an update from police. (Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh likely ‘planned’ his disappearance, moved out of Delhi: Report)

Hargit said, “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are awaiting his return)."

