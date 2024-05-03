Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh likely ‘planned’ his disappearance, moved out of Delhi: Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who has been missing for nearly two weeks now, likely “planned” his own disappearance. As per News18, police sources said Gurucharan left his phone in the Palam area of Delhi and has "moved out of" the city. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reveals if missing actor Gurucharan Singh was paid his dues) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22.

What Delhi Police said about missing Gurucharan Singh

News18 quoted Delhi police sources as saying, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

About Gurucharan's disappearance

The actor went missing on April 22 evening. His father lodged a missing complaint, saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm. The actor had left his home to take a flight to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, nor did he return to his home, and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

A few days later, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Gurucharan's house to investigate his mysterious disappearance. The Delhi police has already lodged an FIR under Section 365 (abduction). He was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police had said, citing CCTV footage.

Gurcharan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Gurcharan rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even though his character was one of the most popular ones on the show, Gurcharan left it in 2013 but returned the next year. He finally left the show in 2020. Gurcharan was replaced by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.