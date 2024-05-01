Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reveals if missing actor Gurucharan Singh was paid his dues

Asit says Gurucharan's disappearance is ‘very painful’

Asit said, "This is a very painful and shocking news. He was very loving towards his family. He took the whole responsibility of his parents on himself. We were never really personal with each other but from what I knew of him, he was a very religious person. He had left TMKOC during Covid, but we always had good relations even after that... Gurucharan always used to meet me with a smile. His disappearance is very shocking, I don't know why this has happened. The investigation is on, though, so I am sure something good will turn up. I pray to God that he is safe and he picks up his calls."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Did Asit meet Gurucharan after he quit TMKOC?

When asked if he met Gurucharan after the actor quit the show in 2020, Asit said they met often. He added that Gurucharan had a good bond with Asit's wife, too. Asit added that he met Gurucharan "some 6-7 months ago".

Asit shares if Gurucharan's dues were pending

Asit was asked to react to reports about Gurucharan not receiving his dues when he quit TMKOC in 2020. Asit replied, "It was nothing like that. That was Covid time, and it was stressful for all of us. The shootings had stopped. Even we didn't know if the show would continue or not. The world was changing around us. Now it's back to normal routine. That was a difficult moment for all of us."

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan has been missing since April 22 from Delhi Airport. His father filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. Gurucharan neither reached Mumbai nor returned home to Delhi. His phone has been unreachable.