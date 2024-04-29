Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay recalls last chat with Gurucharan Singh, reacts to reports of his depression

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah recalled his last conversation with missing actor Gurucharan Singh. Speaking with Indian Express, Samay shared that he spoke to Gurucharan a few months ago over a call. Reacting to reports of Gurucharan suffering from depression, Samay said that "he is not that kind of a person". Samay played the role of Junior Sodhi, the son of Gurucharan Singh's character on the show. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh was approached for Bigg Boss; called himself 'self-made actor') Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah had shared a picture with Gurucharan Singh.

Samay on his last talk with Gurucharan

Recalling their last chat, Samay said, “I spoke with him 4 to 5 months back over the phone. The conversation went on for an hour or more and he kept motivating me, we spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing.” He shared that the last time they saw each other was at actor Dilip Joshi’s son’s reception.

Samay reacts to Gurucharan reportedly having depression

On reports of Gurucharan having depression, Samay added, “He was happy when we spoke. I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him.”

More about Gurucharan

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

After his disappearance, the actor's father filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Despite efforts, Gurucharan neither reached Mumbai nor returned home to Delhi. His phone has been unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family. Asserting that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father couldn't explain his disappearance.

with ANI inputs