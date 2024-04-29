Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh was approached for Bigg Boss; called himself 'self-made actor'

Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), went missing a week ago. An FIR has been filed, and multiple teams have been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, but still, there have been no leads about him. (Also Read | Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was soon to get married, faced financial crunch: Report) Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on Friday.

Did you know that the actor who rose to fame with the comedy serial was once approached for the reality show Bigg Boss? When he was part of TMKOC, made his film debut with a Punjabi movie. The actor had also once spoken about being a "self-made actor".

Gurucharan was approached for Bigg Boss

In an interview with ETimes TV in 2021, Gurucharan had shared that he was in talks for season 15 of Bigg Boss. He had also said that he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT.

Gurucharan had said, "They told me that they want me in Bigg Boss, so when last time I came to Mumbai so I told them let's meet, and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So, I said let's go to Film City no problem but then they said that they can't meet at that time, they can meet later on. So, I told them I'm going back then it is not possible. I don't know, they wanted me in Bigg Boss, whether it is true or not I don't know."

Gurucharan's debut film in 2018

Gurucharan, who was already a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2018, was prepping for his film debut that year. The Punjabi film was titled RIPS Damanjeet Singh Sodhi. Speaking to Etimes then, he had said that it was a Hollywood collaboration and he played the role of a spy in the film.

Gurucharan called himself a 'self-made actor'

In the same interview, he said, "I am a self-made actor, and I have made it so far in life without any godfathers, with just god on my side. Laughter is said to be the best medicine. So, why not make a movie that gives people bursts of laughter, along with giving them the message of love, dreams, courage and hope in this modern time when there is alienation between people?"

Gurucharan on why he exited TMKOC

In 2020, Gurucharan quit TMKOC. Speaking to ET Times, he had then said that his father underwent surgery around the time he quit the show. He had added that "there were a few other things I had to address and life went on". Though he didn't explain, he had added that "there were a few other reasons I quit but don’t want to talk about that". When asked if he left the due to delays in his payment, he had responded with “hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect)".

About his disappearance

On Saturday, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Gurucharan's Palam home to investigate his disappearance. As per news agency PTI, the Delhi police lodged an FIR under Section 365 (abduction) over Gurucharan's disappearance. He was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police said, citing CCTV footage.

Gurucharan's father lodged a missing complaint, saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm. He has been missing since then. The actor had left his home here to take a flight to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, nor did he return to his home, and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.