Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was soon to get married, faced financial crunch: Report

New updates

Delhi Police arrived at the above key details after the initial investigation, as per sources. It also found that Gurucharan withdrew ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. His last known location, on April 24, was traced to be Palam, a few kilometres away from his home. His phone has been switched off since then.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm," officials said, as per the report. He was seen crossing the road, carrying a backpack in the last found CCTV footage of the actor. In his complaint, Gurucharan's father said that he left for Mumbai from Delhi via a flight on April 22, but never reached the destination. The police are also monitoring CCTV footage around his home to trace the route he took to the airport.

About the missing case

Fans and well-wishers of popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi in the series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are concerned with his mysterious disappearance over the past few days. Gurucharan, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22.

The actor's father is deeply distressed and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, had told ANI, “Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage, where he is seen walking by himself.”

Despite efforts, Gurucharan, 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family. Assuring a prompt and time-bound inquiry, a Delhi Police officer said, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint."

Asserting that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father said he couldn't explain his disappearance.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show a few years ago.