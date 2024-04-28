TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide reacts to Gurcharan Singh missing case: ‘Praying all is well’

Gurcharan Singh, who portrayed Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC), has been missing since April 22, 2024. He was recently captured in a CCTV footage under investigation by Delhi Police. While, the probe is going on, Gurcharan's former colleague Mandar Chandwadkar has reacted to the news in an interview with The Indian Express. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh caught on CCTV camera; police file case after he went missing) Mandar Chandwadkar recently reacted to his former co-star's missing probe.

Mandar Chandwadkar prays for Gurcharan Singh

Mandar, who essays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, said, “It’s really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last we met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”

Earlier, Jennifer, Mistry Bansiwal, who played his on-screen wife Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, in an interview with HT City said, “We weren't in touch for a year now, but I tried calling him yesterday, his number was switched off. I am not aware if the show's team is helping since no one among them is in touch with me. Gurcharan was a good person, I hope he is safe and sound. I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

About Gurcharan Singh missing case

In a recent interaction with ANI, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena said, “Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation, and we have even found many vital clues.” He further added, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack.”