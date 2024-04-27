 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh caught on CCTV camera; police file case after he went missing - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh caught on CCTV camera; police file case after he went missing

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 04:06 PM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi has been missing since April 22; a case has been filed by Delhi Police.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show, has been missing for five days. He was last seen at Delhi airport. In the latest development, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena has issued a statement regarding the case, saying police is scanning a CCTV footage and investigation into the case is on. Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing; his father files police complaint

Gurcharan Singh was last seen at the Delhi airport, set to board a flight to Mumbai.
Gurcharan Singh was last seen at the Delhi airport, set to board a flight to Mumbai.

'We have found many vital clues'

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation, and we have even found many vital clues.''

He added, ''We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast reacts

Actor Gurcharan Singh's disappearance left his family and fans shocked. HT City spoke to actors, who worked with Gurcharan on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sachin Shroff, who plays the titular role of Taarak Mehta said, "I got to know on Saturday morning only. Though I have not worked with him on this show, the team is definitely helping the family and in touch with the agencies, it is quite disturbing."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Gurcharan's wife on the show for a long time, said, "We weren't in touch for a year now, but I tried calling him yesterday, his number was switched off. I am not aware if the show's team is helping since no one among them is in touch with me. Gurcharan was a good person, I hope he is safe and sound. I am keeping my fingers crossed." His father, Harjit Singh, also told HT City, "All of us are very tense; we have not got any updates till now."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh caught on CCTV camera; police file case after he went missing
