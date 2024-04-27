 Gurcharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast and father react - Hindustan Times
Gurcharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast and father react

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 27, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Actor Gurcharan Singh's disappearance has left his family, friends and fans shocked.

Gurcharan Singh, popularly known as Sodhi from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has went missing, and fans are naturally worried. In a shocking turn of events, he was last seen at the Delhi airport on April 22, set to board a flight to Mumbai. But neither did he reach the destination, nor was he to be found anywhere.

Actor Gurcharan Singh with Jennifer Mistry, they starred together as a couple in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Actor Gurcharan Singh with Jennifer Mistry, they starred together as a couple in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The family lodged a missing complaint at the Palam Police Station on Friday. His father, Hargit Singh tells us, "All of us are very tensed, we have not got any updates till now." We tried calling on two of Gurcharan's contact numbers, but one was switched off and the other out of network coverage area at the time of going to press.

He had quit TMKOC in 2021, but the show's team, we are told, is assisting the family in this distressing hour. Sachin Shroff, who plays the titular role of Taarak Mehta, tells us, "I got to know on Saturday morning only. Though I have not worked with him on this show, the team is definitely helping the family and in touch with the agencies, it is quite disturbing." Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Gurcharan's wife Roshan Singh Sodhi for a long time on the show, says, "We weren't in touch for a year now, but I tried calling him yesterday, his number was switched off. I am not aware if the show's team is helping since no one among them is in touch with me. Gurcharan was a good person, I hope he is safe and sound. I am keeping my fingers crossed."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Gurcharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast and father react
