Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing; his father files police complaint

Television actor Gurucharan Singh, who is widely known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. As per a new report in The Times of India, the actor was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai and went missing from the Delhi airport. His father has now lodged a missing complaint. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer reacts to sexual harassment case verdict; says Asit Modi owes her ₹30 lakh) Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on Friday.

The report adds that Gurucharan did not return home. His father, Hargit Singh has filed a missing complaint in Hindi, which read: “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”

Gurucharan shot to fame for playing Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. He decided to leave the show a few years ago as he wanted to focus on his family, especially due to his father's health issues.

The show courted attention in the media when actor Jennifer Mistry accused show producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and an FIR was filed against him last year. Jennifer alleged that there were multiple incidents when Asit tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'. Last month, the verdict of the case was finally given in favour of Jennifer. Asit has been ordered to clear her outstanding dues and also pay ₹5 lakh to her as compensation.

