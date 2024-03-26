Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer reacts to sexual harassment case verdict; says Asit Modi owes her 30 lakh

Per the portal, the hearing was in favour of Jennifer, and Asit has been ordered to clear her outstanding dues and also pay ₹5 lakh to her as compensation. Confirming the news, Jennifer told ETimes, "The verdict is in my favour, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence. This outcome surpasses what the police achieved in the past year."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on verdict

Jennifer added that Asit Modi had been ordered to pay her, her due amount and additional compensation for deliberately withholding her payment, 'totalling around ₹25-30 lakh'. The actor said an extra ₹5 lakh was imposed on Asit for harassment, but is yet to receive any payment from him. Jennifer further said that the verdict was out on February 15, 2024, but she was asked not to share it with the media.

'I still haven't received my due amount'

Expressing her mixed feelings towards the verdict, Jennifer said, "I believe a woman's reputation matters most. It's been over 40 days, and I still haven't received my due amount, which I earned through hard work on the serial (TMKOC). Despite proving Mr Modi guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused. Sohil and Jatin weren't included in the verdict, which disappoints me. The local committee ordered my due amount, which I deserve. This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity. While I'm glad my harassment was recognised, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet."

Jennifer's accusation against Asit Modi and others

In 2023, an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, on the basis of Jennifer's sexual harassment complaint. Jennifer alleged that there were multiple incidents when Asit tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'.

Jennifer called out TMKOC makers

In July last year, Jennifer also revealed details of the toxicity on the set of TMKOC and how actors were tortured. In a 2023 interview with Hindustan Times, Jennifer had said, “The production (team) would not wash our clothes, and we had to wear the same costume for 20 days straight. Since we shot for the whole day, the clothes would smell. There were days when we’d come and wash the clothes ourselves... the toilets were dirty most of the time." She also added, "I can’t even tell you how the cast members had to struggle for the most basic things like water. There were only a few bottles available on set."

