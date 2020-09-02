Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry urges viewers to welcome new Anjali, Sodhi with ‘open hearts, without judgments’

tv

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi on TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has penned a heartfelt note for the actors who have left the show and those who have replaced them. Sunanya Fozdar has replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali and Balvinder Singh Suri has stepped into the shoes of Gurcharan Singh as the new Sodhi on the show.

Sharing a collage of pictures with Neha and Gurcharan and another collage of Sunanya and Balvinder on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, “The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)... After seeing today ‘s episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore...Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone’s hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them.”

Welcoming the new cast members, she further wrote, “Now, can we welcome the new additions in Tmkoc family @Ballusuri (Balvinder Singh Suri-Sodhi) and @Sunayanaf (Sunaina Fozdar-Anjali) with open hearts and without any judgments... Welcome Ballu ji and Sunayana #jennifermistrybansiwal #sabtv #tmkoc #roshan #roshanbhabhi #roshansodhi #jemiba #jmb #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #actor #jennifermistry #Bollywood #hollywood #ballusuri #sodhi #sunayanaf #anjali.”

Earlier, Sunanya had told Times of India in an interview that she is stressed as she wants Neha’s fans to accept her, since the actor played the role of Anjali for 12 years. She said, “Honestly, the feeling has still not sunk in. Everyone is so excited that it is a big show, I mean many of us have grown up watching it. But I am going through some other feelings right now. Sailesh Lodha ji, and everyone else has been on the show for 12 years, honestly there is a bit of happiness, excitement, and mixed emotions. The feeling has not yet sunk that I am part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am stressed more than I hope people like me. Even the previous Anjali aka Neha Mehta, she was on the show for 12 years so it’s not like I am replacing a new character. I want her fans also to accept me and I know it is going to be challenging. I feel it is a responsibility. I am unable to digest the fact that I am part of this show.”

