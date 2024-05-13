 Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad: I had no idea about my son's financial situation - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad: I had no idea about my son's financial situation

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 13, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Gurucharan Singh's father said that if the police found something, they would have informed him. He added that there's still no positive response on the case.

Hargit Singh, the father of actor Gurucharan Singh, has said that he was unaware of his son not being in a good financial condition. Speaking with Bombay Times, Hargit shared that Gurucharan never told him anything about it. Recently, several reports citing police sources claimed that Gurucharan was facing a severe financial crunch. (Also Read | Gurucharan Singh missing case: Police question actor's former TMKOC co-stars, probe into his due payments)

Gurucharan Singh is best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
What Gurucharan Singh's father said about him

Hargit said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police have found something, they would inform me. Meri umar aisi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi rehti hai (My age is such that I'm not in good health). It's been many days now and there is no positive response on this case. We are just waiting for him to come back."

Gurucharan was facing financial crunch

Reportedly, Gurucharan was a frequent user of credit cards and kept many bank accounts for financial activities. Police also found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, he withdrew 14,000 from an ATM. He took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Police questioned TMKOC team

Gurucharan is known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per a News18 report, the Delhi Police recently visited the sets of the show in Film City, Mumbai. “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago,” News18 quoted a source as saying.

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. His family registered a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22.

News / Entertainment / TV / Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad: I had no idea about my son's financial situation

