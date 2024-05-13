Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad: I had no idea about my son's financial situation

What Gurucharan Singh's father said about him

Hargit said, "I had no idea about my son's financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police have found something, they would inform me. Meri umar aisi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi rehti hai (My age is such that I'm not in good health). It's been many days now and there is no positive response on this case. We are just waiting for him to come back."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gurucharan was facing financial crunch

Reportedly, Gurucharan was a frequent user of credit cards and kept many bank accounts for financial activities. Police also found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts. As per a Free Press Journal report, he withdrew ₹14,000 from an ATM. He took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Police questioned TMKOC team

Gurucharan is known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per a News18 report, the Delhi Police recently visited the sets of the show in Film City, Mumbai. “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago,” News18 quoted a source as saying.

About Gurucharan

Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. His family registered a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22.