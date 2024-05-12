Gurucharan Singh missing case: Police question actor's former TMKOC co-stars, probe into his due payments

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for several weeks now. As per a News18 report, the Delhi Police recently visited the sets of the show in Film City, Mumbai. They questioned the actor's former co-stars in a bid to find out his whereabouts. (Also Read | Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor operated 10 bank accounts) Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on April 22.

Police visits TMKOC sets, questions actors

“This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago,” News18 quoted a source as saying.

Police question TMKOC team about due in payment of Gurucharan

Head of Production of Neela Films, Sohil Ramani, also said, “As a part of their investigation, Delhi police had visited our set. They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan Singh. We continue to pray for his well-being and hope he is found soon.”

About missing Gurucharan

Gurucharan Singh, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. His family registered a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22. DCP South West Delhi Rohit Meena told news agency ANI, "We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

Following that, News18 quoted Delhi police sources as saying, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”