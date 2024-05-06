Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad talks about missing son: 'Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain'

What Gurucharan's father said about his son

Hargit said, “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are awaiting his return)."

Gurucharan, a day before he went missing, had shared a photo on Instagram with his father wishing him on his birthday. Talking about it, Hargit said, "There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai."

Gurucharan's friend talks about him

Bhakti Soni, a friend of Gurucharan who was supposed to receive him at the Mumbai airport, spoke about the day he went missing. She said she went to the airport, waited for him and even tried calling when he didn't arrive. However, she was unable to contact him. She hopes the police is able to get some information.

What police said about Gurucharan

Recently, News18 quoted Delhi police sources as saying, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

Gurucharan, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22. Gurucharan's family registered a complaint. Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, told news agency ANI last week, "We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

Gurcharan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Gurcharan rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even though his character was one of the most popular ones on the show, Gurcharan left it in 2013 but returned the next year. He finally left the show in 2020. Gurcharan was replaced by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.