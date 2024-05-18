 Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh smiles next to police officer is first pic since returning home after 28 days - Hindustan Times
Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh smiles next to police officer is first pic since returning home after 28 days

ByAnanya Das
May 18, 2024 10:23 AM IST

In the picture, Gurucharan Singh smiled as he stood next to the cop. He wore a striped turban and black T-shirt.

The first picture of actor Gurucharan Singh, who had been missing since April 22, has emerged. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, news agency ANI shared Gurucharan's picture with a police officer. Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah fame actor returned to his Delhi residence on Friday after 28 days. (Also Read | Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh returns home after almost a month, had 'left worldly life')

Gurucharan Singh returned to his Delhi home after nearly a month.
Gurucharan Singh returned to his Delhi home after nearly a month.

Gurucharan Singh poses for camera

The actor looked tired. Reacting to ANI's post, a person wrote, "Mans aged."

What Gurucharan Singh said after returning home

Soon after he returned to his residence, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police, and his statement was recorded before a local court. The actor deposed that he left home for a spiritual journey, the police informed.

Gurucharan Singh's disappearance

Earlier in April, Gurucharan Singh's father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan Singh, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city.

During the initial investigation, the police also found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a sound fiscal state. Friends and relatives of the actor initially told police that Gurucharan Singh was indulging his spiritual side and had even put forward the thought of going to the mountains.

Earlier, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, urged Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure an expeditious probe into the matter.

After finding fame essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor quit the popular show a few years ago.

with ANI inputs

