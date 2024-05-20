 Taarak Mehta producer talks about Gurucharan Singh returning home; shares details about police interrogation - Hindustan Times
Taarak Mehta producer talks about Gurucharan Singh returning home; shares details about police interrogation

Edited by Ananya Das
May 20, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Asit Kumarr Modi said that all were very worried after Gurucharan Singh went missing. He shared he doesn't know the details but is happy that the actor is back.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has spoken about actor Gurucharan Singh returning home nearly a month after he went missing. Speaking with Times Now News, Asit expressed his happiness that Gurucharan is back and also sent him his best wishes. Asit also opened up about the police interrogation of the cast and team of Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah earlier. (Also Read | Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry reacts to his return)

Gurucharan Singh featured in Asit Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Gurucharan Singh featured in Asit Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TMKOC producer on Gurucharan Singh

Asit said, "I am very happy that he is back. I send him my best wishes. I am elated for his family, too. We were all very worried, but now we can sigh in relief since he is back. I don't know the details but I am happy that his family got his son back. Ab unke mind mein kya hai woh samajh nahi sakte na (Can't understand what is going on in his mind). We don't know what he is feeling. I have been trying to call him, but his phone is unreachable. I want to talk to him. I wish he calls me back so I could know more."

Asit on police interrogation of TMKOC team

Talking about police interrogation earlier, he said, "The police came on our sets and interrogated everyone. I wasn't here then but everyone cooperated. The cops spoke to me later and I told them I hadn't spoken to Gurucharan since the past few months."

All about Gurucharan Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh had been missing since April 22 this year. He returned to his Delhi home on Friday. DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena gave an update and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues due to which he went on a “spiritual journey.”

Soon after he returned to his residence in the national capital, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police and his statement recorded before a local court. The actor deposed that he left home for a spiritual journey, the police informed.

Earlier in April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city.

