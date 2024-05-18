Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry reacts to his return: He should have informed

Jennifer Mistry has reacted after her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Gurucharan Singh returned home. Speaking with News18, Jennifer expressed relief and said she knew "he would definitely come back". She, however, said that he should have informed his family before leaving for his spiritual journey. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta's Gurucharan Singh smiles next to police officer is first pic since returning home after 28 days) Gurcharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry starred together as a couple in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer says she had a feeling Gurucharan was on spiritual journey

Jennifer said, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to fans. I knew that he would definitely come back. I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now."

Jennifer talks about wanting to take spiritual journey

She added, “I understand, anybody would feel like this. I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chod ke saadhu ban gaye (I'll leave worldly affairs and become a monk)’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility. Of course, I think that he should have informed before leaving but we don’t know what his state of mind must be then. I will call him, let him settle down."

Gurucharan and Jennifer were co-stars on TMKOC

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi. Jennifer played his wife Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi. Both Gurucharan and Jennifer have quit the show after working together for several years.

About Gurucharan's missing case and his return

Gurucharan returned home on Friday early morning after 28 days. News agency PTI, citing a police officer, reported that Gurucharan had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab. The police officer said that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable. The police had registered an FIR of abduction.