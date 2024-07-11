Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah actor Gurucharan Singh reveals his mother did not recognize him after he returned

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh made headlines after he disappeared for about a month earlier this year. The actor returned home after 25 days, when he was spotted in Mumbai for the first time earlier this month after he went missing. Now, in an interview with Telly Talk, Gurucharan has revealed his parents' reaction when he came home after so many days. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh breaks silence on his disappearance: ‘I had no plans of coming back’) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22.

What Gurucharan said

In the interview, when Gurucharan was asked about how his mother and father reacted when he returned home, he said: "Raat ka time tha… mom bahar aayi mon mereko pehchaan hi nahi paayi actually. Unhone andar jaake bola dekho koi bahar aya he. Kyuki raat ka time tha, 2 baj rahe honge. Uske baad daddy aye aur unhone bola, ‘Arre ye toh apna Sonu hai!’ (I came back home at around 2 am. I rang the bell and mother came out. She couldn’t even recognise me at first. It was dark out and it was quite late. She then asked my father to come out and see and he said ‘its’ our son,')

He added, “Woh itni khush hui, ki upar ka button dabake darwaaza khola. Main upar gaya. Aur phir hum kaafi der tak teeno mil ke rote rahe. Woh khushi ke aansu the (She was so happy and pressed a button to open the door. I went up. Then we three stayed up and cried for a long time. They were tears of happiness)!”

More details

Gurucharan also added that now he is back and wants to concentrate on his work. He refused to address rumours of his marriage and went on to say that he will soon make an announcement to answer all these speculations about his personal life.

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi. The actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. Soon after he returned to his residence in the national capital, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police, and his statement recorded before a local court.