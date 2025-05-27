Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli Kush Shah breaks silence on why he quit the show: ‘I feel this show is…’

Actor Kush Shah, who played the popular character of Goli Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed why he decided to quit one of the most popular shows on Indian television. In a new interview, the 27-year-old actor said that although he misses being on sets but he had to do something different. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kush Shah started working on the show when he was in 5th standard. (Instagram/iamkushshah_)

Why did Goli Haathi leave Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma

In a podcast with Just Kidding with Sid, Kush said, “I miss being on sets because that is my home. But I had to take this decision for me because I turned 27 and I felt this is the time to do something. I feel this show is going to go on forever as viewers are not going to stop loving the show.”

Kush on working with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi

Kush also reminisced how he started working on the show when he was in 5th standard and since then he has learnt a lot about acting from Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal.

“I was in 5th class when I started doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We used to sit with Dilip sir with scripts in our hands and would improvise. I started learning from him as a kid and enjoyed it. I have learnt a lot, especially from Bhide (Mandar) uncle and Dilip sir. They have a crazy timing. I loved acting and enjoyed each day on the sets," he added.

Kush left the show in 2024 in order to pursue higher studies out of the country. The actor had been replaced by Dharmit Shah on the show.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing on Sab TV from July 2008. The story is based on a famous Gujarati play, Duniya Ne Oondha Chasma by Tarak Mehta. It is produced by Neela Asit Modi and Asit Kumar Modi.

Kush was not the first actor to leave the popular sitcom. Previously, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry and Raj Anadkat also made their exit.