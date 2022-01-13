Til gur ghya aani god god bola, is a phrase without which Makar Sankranti is not complete, at least in a few parts of the country. But who do the stars from tinsel town wish to give til gur this year as a token of love?

Vijayendra Kumeria

Til gur ghya god god bola! Deepika Singh, Shrenu Parikh, Neha Bhasin & other TV celebs share who they wish to give the laddus

I will give til gul to my little daughter Kimaya and as well as a few close friends. Makar Sankranti is one festival that we celebrate with full of Dhamaka and fun in Gujarat. Flying kites with friends always adds to the fun . I’m unable to go to Ahmedabad because of my professional commitment in Bombay and also because of the current covid scenario. I might be flying a kite . And I’ll splurge myself with Ladoos. We indulge in a lot of sweets, food, snacks, and we call our friends also.

Meera Deosthale

I will give til gur to Jasmin Bhasin as she is my new neighbour, so a token of love.

I will be at home only given the current scenario. Maybe I’ll go on the rooftop and fly kites with the building kids and my mom is surely going to make Undhiyo. I hope next year we don’t have any pandemic and we are living a mask free life.

Aalisha Panwar

I will give it to Arjun Bijlani and Vineet Raina as they are my close friends.

This time my entire family is in Mumbai so it’s going to be special. In my hometown, Himachal Pradesh, I couldn’t get an opportunity to fly kites but this year I am going to a friend’s place to fly kites as I am not shooting for any show.

Deepika Singh

I would like to send til gur to a very dear friend of mine, Neil Bhatt. He is celebrating his first Makar Sankranti after marriage. So with my til gur I would like to send lots of happiness and good health.

This time I’m celebrating the festival at home. My family is quite religious, so we are doing Pooja together.

Ankit Gupta

I would love to give til gur to Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta since they are the producers of my show and I’m so grateful to them for giving me this show.

I have no plans since I am shooting. But Makar Sankranti is one of my favorite festivals. Since I’m from Meerut, I have fond memories. I used to wake up at 4 in the morning to fly the kites. It was fun and something I long for. I want to fly kites this Makar Sankranti, so if I get an hour, then I’ll do it from my sets.

Shrenu Parikh

I would like to give til gur on this Sankranti to my friend Mansi Srivastav. She’s getting married this month so as my wishes to her for a great married life. I hope the sweetness and the warmth of the til gur give her all the happiness she deserves.

I am shooting this year but I will miss flying kites.

Neha Bhasin

A friend from the film fraternity whom I would like to give til gur is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. They are my good friends, we’ve spent a lot of time together, and I would like to celebrate this festival with them.

This year, there isn’t any plan that I’ve thought of but I am staying home, with my family and eating sweets.

Karanvir Sharma

I would like to give til gur to Yami Gautam and her family as I had an amazing experience while shooting with her for ‘A Thursday’.

Since my family was in isolation due to Covid, I would like to finally enjoy Makar Sankranti with them and feel like a normal family. So, it’s just going to be with my family.