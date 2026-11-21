Reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing another financial challenge after the Internal Revenue Service allegedly placed a federal tax lien. According to Us Weekly, the filing on October 16, comes more than a year after President Donald Trump granted the couple presidential pardons that ended their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. The filing, which concerns unpaid federal tax bills from 2021 and 2022, is the first since their criminal cases were pardoned and has brought renewed focus to the couple's separate federal tax obligations.

A $1.57 million lien linked to two tax years

Todd Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley of the reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best. (Wikimedia Commons) more less

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According to a record reported on Page Six, the IRS placed the lien on Todd and Julie in Davidson County, Tennessee, in August 2026. The total debt is approximately $1.57 million, with amounts billed between two tax assessments: For the tax year ending December 31, 2021, the first assessment was $142,410.72. The second tax assessment is roughly 10 times greater, at $1,429,041.89 for the year ending December 31, 2022. The two tax assessments combined make up the alleged federal tax lien claim.

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The filing raised the couple's existing liabilities, since it came after they were released from incarceration. Julie and Todd had not responded to the latest lien before WSB-TV reported on it on October 16. A federal tax lien is a public record placed on taxpayers' property when they owe back taxes. It may impact how the taxpayer can use or sell their assets, but it does not necessarily mean the IRS has taken control of the property.

From reality television success to federal convictions

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{{^usCountry}} They achieved mass fame through the USA Network reality television show The Chrisley Knows Best, about their family life, portraying Todd as a rich businessman. Meanwhile, their legal and financial problems had been developing as they gained this television fame. In 2019, federal prosecutors accused them of falsifying financial documents in order to secure millions of dollars in bank loans, and of hiding income and owing federal taxes. The jury convicted both in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They achieved mass fame through the USA Network reality television show The Chrisley Knows Best, about their family life, portraying Todd as a rich businessman. Meanwhile, their legal and financial problems had been developing as they gained this television fame. In 2019, federal prosecutors accused them of falsifying financial documents in order to secure millions of dollars in bank loans, and of hiding income and owing federal taxes. The jury convicted both in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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The judge sentenced Todd to twelve years and Julie to seven years. The couple began serving their time in federal prison facilities in January 2023. Todd and Julie's convictions were based on bank fraud, other financial crimes, and tax crimes. The case received a lot of media attention, including over their bank fraud convictions, since the two built a public image around wealth, luxury, and family life. Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, became a vocal supporter of their release, even attempting to rally support for presidential action.

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Todd Chrisley speaks at a public political event, more than a year after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, as he faces a $1.57 million federal tax lien in 2026.

Trump's pardon did not erase every financial obligation

In May 2025, President Donald Trump granted Todd and Julie Chrisley full and unconditional pardons for their federal offenses, leading to their release from prison on May 28, 2025. However, a presidential pardon does not automatically eliminate separate financial liabilities. The 2026 tax lien relates to outstanding federal tax assessments for 2021 and 2022, which are separate from the criminal offenses covered by Trump's pardons. As a result, the couple may still face financial obligations despite their release from prison.

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The couple's plans for the lien have yet to be revealed. While the release from prison may not have been reported publicly as of the date of this filing, it is not known whether the couple planned to fight the lien, work out a payment plan, or pay off the amount owed. The development nonetheless shows that their prison release might not have been enough to resolve their issues.