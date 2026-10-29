Upasana Singh, Nagma claim victory in Cine and TV Artistes' Association row after High Court order, say they won because they were ‘truthful’

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) internal dispute seems to have come to an end. The organisation's president Upasana Singh and treasurer Nagma claimed victory in leadership and governance dispute plaguing it, alleging misuse of artists' funds, unauthorised administrative decisions and violations of court directions.

Upasana Singh claims victory in CINTAA row

Upasana Singh won the maximum number of votes in CINTAA re-elections.

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Upasana said the legal proceedings had so far gone in their favour and asserted that their fight was for transparency and the welfare of artists rather than positions of power. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, the actor took a dig at Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, her opponents in the internal dispute.

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"The struggle... perhaps for them, it is all about holding onto the chair (power), but for us, it is for the truth. Because our only motto is 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs). If we are truthful, we ought to win, and we have won," she said. Upasana added that both the Dindoshi Court and the Bombay High Court had delivered rulings in their favour so far.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that the previous executive committee had failed to address the concerns of artists, including long working hours, delayed payments and the lack of conveyance allowances, despite these being among the issues members had expected the leadership to resolve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that the previous executive committee had failed to address the concerns of artists, including long working hours, delayed payments and the lack of conveyance allowances, despite these being among the issues members had expected the leadership to resolve. {{/usCountry}}

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She also questioned the utilisation of CINTAA's funds. She further alleged that association funds were spent on press conferences and other unnecessary expenses instead of being directed towards artists' welfare.

“What kind of organisation changes elected positions at their personal whim? When over 50 per cent of members resigned, the committee stood legally dissolved. But I never resigned! Even to this day, I haven't resigned. Yet, simply because I accepted the resignations of the outgoing members, they were so enraged that the next day they arbitrarily announced that Padmini Kolhapure was the General Secretary instead of Upasana Singh,” she said.

Nagma says this wasn't a battle between factions

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Treasurer Nagma, meanwhile, said that this was never a dispute between two factions. “A false narrative was deliberately spun that this was merely an internal dispute between two factions. That was completely misleading. On August 7 itself, once 50 per cent of the executive members submitted their resignations, the committee was officially dissolved. Yet even after its dissolution, they continued running the committee illegally, opened unauthorised bank accounts, and manipulated official paperwork. They moved court against us and FWICE, first approaching the Dindoshi Court and then the High Court. They faced defeat in the Dindoshi Court and were reprimanded by the High Court as well,” she said.

Nagma also addressed the alleged misuse of the organisation's funds. "The funds, assets, and records that have accumulated here since 1958 belong solely and exclusively to the association and its artists. They are not anyone's personal property, they belong to the institution," she added.

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What is the controversy?

The CINTAA dispute involves prominent actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Upasana Singh, alongside other members, and centres on disagreements over leadership, financial accountability, transparency and the handling of official records. The situation intensified in August and September 2026, bringing the association’s internal conflicts and governance practices into the spotlight

Meanwhile, the CINTAA Executive Committee elections have concluded, twice. The first elections were held on October 12 where Upasana Singh won, while the rival faction organised another election on October 20, with Padmini Kolhapure emerging as the winner, followed by Poonam Dhillon. However, Upasana Singh assumed office on Wednesday, citing a court ruling. The Bombay High Court subsequently restrained the second faction from acting on October 20 election results and issued a contempt show-cause notice over alleged violations of its earlier directions.

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(With ANI inputs)