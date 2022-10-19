Vaishali Takkar’s old video saying ‘life is very precious’ surfaces online, fans say: 'Still can't believe she is gone'

An old video of actor Vaishali Takkar talking about living life to the fullest while she was hospitalised has emerged online. It comes days after she died by suicide. Vaishali was best known for appearing in TV serials like Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also read: Vaishali Takkar was about to come to Mumbai for wedding shopping: Vikas Sethi

In a YouTube short video, Vaishali is seen resting on a hospital bed. She suffered from jaundice. She mentioned life being precious and said, “Yeh jo life hai na dost, bahut precious hai (Life is too precious my friends)." She said that one shouldn’t waste time eating junk foods, partying late at night and drinking due to relationship issues.

The video was posted by Vaishali on her channel. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Dusro ko samjhane wali aaj khud hi chali gayi (The one who advised others has left herself).” Someone also said, “Still can't believe that she is no more with us.”

On Sunday, Vaishali was found dead at her residence in Indore. A suicide note was found on the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Rahul Navlani. According to the news agency ANI, Rahul is a businessman.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI, “Her e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him.” Vaishali was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON