Vaishali Takkar was about to come to Mumbai for wedding shopping: Vikas Sethi

Actor Vaishali Takkar, known for playing Anju Bharadwaj on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka died by suicide on Sunday. Now her co-star Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi have revealed how she partied with them before leaving for Indore. Jhanvi also said that Vaishali had spoken about having some trouble with her her neighbour. Jhanvi added that Vaishali had assured her that she would sort it out. Also read: TV actor dies by suicide, note says ex harassed her

A suicide note was recovered from Vaishali's residence in Indore that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Rahul Navlani, a businessman. An ANI report says he is already married.

Vikas Sethi, who played the role of Sanjeev Aggarwal in Sasural Simar Ka, told ETimes in an interview that Vaishali was about to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping as she was going to tie the knot with Mitesh, a software engineer based in California, US. “She partied with us a week before May 12 to celebrate my birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. She was the life of every party. She was jovial and a lot of fun,” he told the portal.

His wife Jhanvi said, “I guess she was troubled because of her ex. She had spoken to me about it, and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. However, she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation. I am at a loss for words.”

On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI," “Her e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

