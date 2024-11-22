Vishal Aditya Singh breaks silence on fake wedding pics with Shweta Tiwari: ‘I don’t need to explain my relationship'

Actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh recently found themselves at the centre of a social media storm when morphed photos showing them as a married couple started circulating online. Now, Vishal has weighed in on the controversy, revealing that he took the whole ordeal in stride. Also read: Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why he calls Shweta Tiwari 'momma': 'I'd flirt with her, she'd scold me' Some time back, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.

In an interview with India Forums, the actor confessed that he found the entire episode to be quite humorous, and is unfazed by the unnecessary attention.

Vishal reacts

During the conversation, he admitted that he also came across the fake wedding photographs.

“Yes, I saw the pictures, too, and honestly, all I can do is laugh," Vishal said.

He added, “I don’t need to explain my relationship with Shweta because people will think whatever they want to. Shweta and I know the truth about our bond, why should I care about others’ opinions? Everyone who knows us understands that I call her ‘mom’ and we share a great bond. These viral pictures don’t bother me, just make me laugh."

This is not the first time that buzz around Shweta and Vishal's relationship emerged on social media. Some time back, the two were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.

About the viral picture

The photographs feature Shweta as a bride in traditional attire and Vishal as a groom. One picture shows Shweta signing with Vishal standing right next to her, and another one shows them posing together after exchanging garlands. It seems that Shweta and Vishal's faces were superimposed over actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad's faces in their wedding pictures.

Shweta Tiwari was previously married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. She filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta claimed that they had a troubled relationship because of Raja’s alcoholism and domestic violence.

Shweta then got married to Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating him for three years. They have a son named Reyansh Kohli. In August 2019, she filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter. Meanwhile, Vishal was in the news for his break up with Madhurima Tuli. They first appeared on Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple but they had bitter public fights. After Vishal entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, Madhurima also joined him.