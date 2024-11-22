Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vishal Aditya Singh breaks silence on fake wedding pics with Shweta Tiwari: ‘I don’t need to explain my relationship'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 22, 2024 04:42 PM IST

In an interview with India Forums, Vishal Aditya Singh confessed that he found the entire episode quite humorous. He has a close bond with Shweta Tiwari.

Actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh recently found themselves at the centre of a social media storm when morphed photos showing them as a married couple started circulating online. Now, Vishal has weighed in on the controversy, revealing that he took the whole ordeal in stride. Also read: Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why he calls Shweta Tiwari 'momma': 'I'd flirt with her, she'd scold me'

Some time back, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.
Some time back, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.

In an interview with India Forums, the actor confessed that he found the entire episode to be quite humorous, and is unfazed by the unnecessary attention.

Vishal reacts

During the conversation, he admitted that he also came across the fake wedding photographs.

“Yes, I saw the pictures, too, and honestly, all I can do is laugh," Vishal said.

He added, “I don’t need to explain my relationship with Shweta because people will think whatever they want to. Shweta and I know the truth about our bond, why should I care about others’ opinions? Everyone who knows us understands that I call her ‘mom’ and we share a great bond. These viral pictures don’t bother me, just make me laugh."

This is not the first time that buzz around Shweta and Vishal's relationship emerged on social media. Some time back, the two were linked up due to their close bond and social media banters.

About the viral picture

The photographs feature Shweta as a bride in traditional attire and Vishal as a groom. One picture shows Shweta signing with Vishal standing right next to her, and another one shows them posing together after exchanging garlands. It seems that Shweta and Vishal's faces were superimposed over actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad's faces in their wedding pictures.

Shweta Tiwari was previously married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. She filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta claimed that they had a troubled relationship because of Raja’s alcoholism and domestic violence.

Shweta then got married to Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating him for three years. They have a son named Reyansh Kohli. In August 2019, she filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter. Meanwhile, Vishal was in the news for his break up with Madhurima Tuli. They first appeared on Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple but they had bitter public fights. After Vishal entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, Madhurima also joined him.

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On