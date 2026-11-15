Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan loses his cool at Kanika Mann, questions ScoutOP for his conduct inside Bigg Boss 20

Every Saturday on Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan speaks to the contestants of the reality show to discuss their past week's performance and offer comments on how they have done. This Saturday too, Salman did not miss out as he had quite a few contestants to answer for his questions based on what happened in the past week.

What happened in Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan during the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode.

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The one that took many by shock was contestant Tanmay Singh, known as Scout OP, who shaved his head inside the Bigg Boss 20 house a few days ago following an intense emotional fallout and heated argument with co-contestant Love Gill. It started after Scout made a comment about the drawstrings of Love's trousers, which she found inappropriate later. Kanika and Love had initially laughed at the exchange.

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Salman's comments

{{^usCountry}} Salman asked Kanika, “Are you thinking you are very smart? Why were you laughing at time? How did Qazi catch what was said was wrong and not you? Are you a tubelight or dumb? ” Kanika kept defending herself, to which Salman said, “You want to argue with me when I am telling something good and you want to justify, then do that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman asked Kanika, “Are you thinking you are very smart? Why were you laughing at time? How did Qazi catch what was said was wrong and not you? Are you a tubelight or dumb? ” Kanika kept defending herself, to which Salman said, “You want to argue with me when I am telling something good and you want to justify, then do that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Salman then picked ScoutOP and asked if why is he trying to be an actor when he is a gamer. He called out his decision to cut the hair and said he was allowing himself to be influenced by Love.

He added, "ScoutOP, you are getting overpowered by someone else in this house. Some friends are using you, and you don't even realise that. This entire group has been revolving around Love Gill. She pretends to be so innocent that everyone rushes to save her. Scout, only you have not understood her game; rest everyone has figured her game and moved away from Love. The audience can clearly see what is happening, Love. Why is Scout responsible for you? Love, you play the victim card after fights.”

About Scout and Love's bond

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Scout OP and Love Gill started as good friends on Bigg Boss 20. Their friendship soon evolved into a sibling-like bond with fellow contestant Yung DSA. Scout then appeared to develop romantic feelings for Love, although he never expressed them directly to her. Scout was even seen massaging Love’s shoulders and thighs while covering them with a blanket.

Last month during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Rohit Shetty had addressed the incident and slammed the contestants on this. Then, Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani entered the show to confront them over their behaviour.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV.