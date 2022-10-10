Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 9: Abhimanyu, Akshara have a dance face-off

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring Abhimanyu and Akshara closer once again. Abhimanyu protects Akshara from a wardrobe malfunction during her live performance. Meanwhile, Kairav panics about his image and people’s remarks during public appearances. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 8: Garba night brings Akshara and Abhimanyu together once again

Abhimanyu’s concern for Akshara

Akshara is ready to restart her career with the Garba event, but Mahima already demotivates her before it. Goenkas encourage her once again to go back to the stage and start singing. Before she could start, Abhimanyu comes on the stage to make an announcement. Goenkas worry that he is doing so to hinder Akshara’s performance. Later, it is revealed that he was actually saving Akshara from a wardrobe malfunction. After protecting Akshara, Abhimanyu away from the stage and wears headphones to avoid her singing. Akshara gets angry at his disapproval so she decides to make things right her way. She comes out to dance with the audience while singing for them. During her performance, she also removes his headphones and makes him listen to her songs. Abhimanyu also wants to get back at her and thus, interferes her song. He plays another song loudly and Akshara has to stop.

Ultimately, they both end up dancing together but their anger is clearly visible to everyone. Keep reading to find out what will Abhimanyu and Akshara do after this intense confrontation.

Harsh asks for Akshara’s help

Back at the Goenka house, Kairav worries about his image. He expresses his concern to Manish regarding the kind of remarks people will pass on him if he goes back to his normal life. Manish comforts him and encourages him to move forward without worrying about what other believe. Later, he also spends some quality time with Akshara to celebrate her first step.

Subsequently, they decide to reopen Akshara’s mother’s dance academy. Akshara also asks Manish to restart his work life and he finally agrees.

Later at night, Harsh calls Akshara to ask for her therapy to treat Manjari. Akshara refuses his request as she is afraid that the Birlas will again find a reason to blame her for something or the other. Meanwhile, Mahima and Anand plan to send Abhimanyu away from Udaipur to avoid Akshara. They offer Abhimanyu to head a new branch of Birla hospital in Mumbai. Abhimanyu readily agrees as he wants to get away from Akshara and her memories.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara finally adheres to Harsh’s request and comes to the Birla hospital. She makes one condition that Abhimanyu shouldn’t find out about her presence, but he already spots her there. Keep reading the upcoming written updates to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON