Home / Entertainment / Tv / Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 5: Akshara and Abhimanyu’s divorce proceedings begin with court summons

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 5: Akshara and Abhimanyu’s divorce proceedings begin with court summons

tv
Published on Oct 05, 2022 08:55 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode sees Abhimanyu and Akshara's divorce proceedings beginning as they both received summons from the court about it.

Abhimanyu and Akshara get summons from the court for their divorce in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Abhimanyu and Akshara get summons from the court for their divorce in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be another heartbreak for Abhira’s fans. After the divorce, Akshara and Abhimanyu try to cope up with their pain and are now trying to move on. However, it is not going to be as easy as they thought. Keep reading this article to know more updates from the latest episodes. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara signs divorce letter sent by Abhimanyu

Akshara and Abhimanyu struggle to move on

After a huge win in the previous episodes, Akshara and Abhimanyu both move ahead with their work and career. However, something doesn’t seem right. First, Akshara hurts herself during the Durga puja and then, Abhimanyu tries to hide his injury after a similar incident. They both pretend everything is alright, but clearly the struggle to forget each other is there. Akshara decides to take more steps towards her personal growth and not focus about the world around her. Abhimanyu, too decides to focus only on his hospital and forget everything else. Harsh and Neil notice how Abhimanyu is trying to do everything in the hospital, even the nurse’s job. Harsh asks Dr. Rohan to stop Abhimanyu but he is not willing to listen to anyone. When Abhimanyu is confronted about his behaviour, he avoids all questions and continues to take on more work.

Court calls Abhimanyu and Akshara

Akshara decides to start her music channel. Vansh helps her to set everything up and then Akshara receives a shocking news over call. She is called by the court to begin her divorce proceedings. Simultaneously, Abhimanyu also receives the call and gets nervous. Despite being shocked and heartbroken, both of them continue doing their work but it gets harder and harder to focus.

Where Akshara finds it difficult to even find the right note, Abhimanyu fails in even holding the medicines properly. They secretly want to refuse for the court proceedings but remain adamant on their stance. Kairav asks Manish to help and stop the divorce from happening but Manish has decided to back Akshara and support her in getting separated from Abhimanyu. Kairav blames Manish for not taking a stand now just like he never did with their parents. Meanwhile, Akshara and Abhimanyu get ready for the meeting with great difficulty.

In the next episode, Akshara comes to the hospital to meet Manjari but Abhimanyu asks her to leave. However, to their astonishment, Manjari wakes up and asks Akshara to answer her questions about the past. It will be interesting to see how Manjari processes the news of Abhimanyu and Akshara getting separated. Will she be able to stop them? Stay tuned to this space for all answers.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out