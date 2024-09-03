Anubhav Sinha claps back when asked about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack issue: ‘Aapne series dekhi hain?’

Director Anubhav Sinha firmly responded at a press meet on Tuesday while promoting his recent series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The filmmaker who held the conference in Mumbai with the cast of his show spoke about the 1999 incident on which the series is based. (Also Read: Amid IC 814 row, Netflix ‘guarantees all future content will be sensitive to national sentiments’: Govt sources) Anubhav Sinha's series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack has faced flak for 'hurting sentiments'.

Anubhav Sinha loses cool

The director first refused to answer when a reporter asked him about the alleged distortion of facts in the web series. Even as the host kept trying to interject the director was constantly asked to address this. Anubhav responded, “Aapne series dekha hain? Series dekhiye. Baat nahi kar sakta aapse, aapne series nahi dekhi. (Did you watch the series? Watch it first. I can’t talk to you because you haven’t watched it)." The press conference ended after that.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy and Naseeruddin Shah.

The controversy surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

For the unversed, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack courted controversy after its release on August 29. The show has been accused of ‘whitewashing’ the events leading to the hijack. Several users claimed the non-Muslim names used by the hijackers as code names were hurting sentiments and sought a boycott. It has since been clarified that Bhola, Shankar, Doctor, Burger and Chief were code names used by the terrorists.

Netflix agreed to update the series' disclaimer to mention the real names of the hijackers after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry met them over the allegations of misrepresentation of facts.

“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India in a press note.