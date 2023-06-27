Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid earns internet's ire as he asks Manisha for ‘French kiss’, touches Jiya Shankar

When Jad Hadid asked her for a French kiss on the recent episode of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani claimed to hail from a different culture but also promised that she will kiss him during the season finale. Manisha and Jad have been teasing each other and flirting with each other since day one on the reality show that marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Salman Khan. Salman is the host for the show this year, and he replaced Karan Johar for the job. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani is second contestant to be eliminated) Jad Hadid is flirting with multiple women in the house.

It all began when Manisha got all decked up and walked up to Jad who was lying down on the bed with Cyrus Broacha. "You were teasing me then, now I am all decked up. I am here for you to tease me," she said and Cyrus added that she put her lipstick on for Jad. Jad then said, "Let us remove it," and opened his arms, inviting Manisha as everyone around cheered them on.

Manisha won't allow a French kiss

Manisha first told him that her kiss costs ₹5 lakh each, but they are "free of cost" for him. Jad Hadid then sat and said he'd like to see how good she is. When everyone started hooting and asking her to kiss Jad, she said, "It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that." Jad made a disappointed face while Cyrus asked that a "head-kiss" is not enough after wasting ten days on her.

"In Bihar, from where I come, it is a huge deal to kiss on the forehead. We only kiss our lovers," she said and he interrupted her to tell her that their cultures are very different. "We believe in French kiss. This is how you kiss the soul of a person."

Manisha promises a finale French kiss

Manisha then joked, "Do you wish that I may never return to Bihar and my parents kick me out of their house? Listen babu, I am ready for the French kiss but after this show, (promise me that) you will take me to Dubai with you. If you are ready then I am also okay."

Jad asked, "Is it like you have to marry the person you kiss?" After much discussion, she caressed his face as he closed his eyes in anticipation but she soon declared, "Ho gelai (That's enough)." They hugged and then he asked if that was fine too. She told him that he may kiss her on the forehead, arms or hands.

In a separate incident, Jad was also seen asking Akanksha Puri about the colour of her undergarments. He was also seeing trying to get cosy with Jiya Shankar.

Twitter calls Jad ‘tharki’

Social media did not quite like the way things panned out in the incident and many Twitter users are calling Jad "tharki (pervert)". One of them wrote, "Jad> tharki+Playboy+creep+harami+harassing women on national TV. #BiggBossOTT #BiggBossOTT2 do something." Another one tweeted, "Jad tharki is literally handsy with every girl in the house. He is just so unfazed & keeps touching any and every girl anywhere he wants and it's not like it's once in a blue moon thing. Every time I open the live, he is just trying to be handsy with someone #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema."

One Bigg Boss fan even wondered why the girls are giving him as much importance. "Why the hell all girls giving tharki jad importance. Manisha bhi gale padti rehti hai.. #AbhiYa."

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jad is a Lebanese model who also has a daughter - Cattleya Hadid - and is divorced. He is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2 alongside Manisha, Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhruve, Cyrus, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar.

