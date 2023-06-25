Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated, fans say ‘Bebika ko nikaalo’

On Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Palak Purswani was eliminated from the house. After trying his best to delay the process, host Salman Khan finally took her name as one evicted one. This week, Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar and Bebika were also nominated for eviction. Palak Purswani was upset about her exit.

Fans of Bigg Boss were surprised by her eviction. One person wished Bebika was eliminated. “Dekha bola tha palak out hogi jabki hona bebika ko tha (I knew Palak would get eliminated but it should have been Bebika).” “Atleast #palakpuruswani had guts to raise voice against these so called Bollywood and ITV actors. People who are strong and have guts to say against these nepokids. This show evicted them first to save cringe, irritating, negativeperson like Bebika. well played palak,” wrote another. “Palak deserved to stay more..votes bhi zada hi the,” commented another.

Palak was brought into the house a day late and asked for Bigg Boss currency from other contestants. She was expected to clash with Jiya and ex-boyfriend Avinash but soon rekindled her friendship with Jiya. Things with Avinash still could not get better.

Earlier, during an episode of the Bigg Boss OTT 2, she said about Avinash, “We met through a common friend five years ago. She is also an actress. I’d just come out of a relationship, I’d broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another because I was very dependent. I am a people’s person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other, and he asked if I am Sindhi and single. He then came up to me and asked what I like to eat, and I replied butter chicken, and he also loves it. There were too many similarities.”

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT strated from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted just within 24 hours of the show's premiere. Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, got evicted.

He was shown the door by the makers of the show just hours after his arrival. This occurred following Puneet getting strong warning from Bigg Boss for allegedly using bad language towards the producers and destroying house property.

