Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt says Aaliya Siddiqui must drop victim card: ‘Shadi meri bhi tooti hai’

Things are getting heated up inside the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the latest one to create tension are filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. During one of the tasks inside the house, Pooja told Aaliya Siddiqui she must stop playing the victim. The Bollywood star added that many women, including herself, have also seen their marriage break but they move on. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt annoys Twitter with her ‘masterni’ attitude on show) Pooja Bhatt has nominated Aaliya Siddiqui on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Earlier on the show, host Salman Khan had also scolded Aaliya for dragging her personal life a bit too much on the show. Salman asked her to avoid sharing her side of her personal feud as she has already “spoken a lot about it inside and outside” the house.

Pooja nominates Aaliya

When the contestants were asked to nominate co-contestants for eviction for the week, Pooja named Aaliya. The contestants also had to explain reasons behind their choice. Pooja told Bigg Boss that she happened to see a side of Aaliya that she found scary. She said, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. The kids like Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other. Last night, Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a big slice from Bebika's birthday cake. When you dislike and hate someone so much, why are you going and eating a piece of their cake with such joy?"

‘People get tired of victim card’

The Sadak star added, “These small things reveal a lot about our personalities, badi badi baatein nahi (not tall claims). We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle (my marriage broke, and many women have seen their marriages break), and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future. Par, log thak jaate hain victim card see (but people get tired of the victim card). I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life.”

Aaliya on her public image

When Aaliya entered Salman Khan's reality show, she admitted that her sole public identity is that of a star wife. She is also a producer but has been mainly in the news for her legal fights with Nawazuddin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON