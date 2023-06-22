Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt annoys Twitter with her ‘masterni’ attitude during fight with Palak

Who would have thought that Pooja Bhatt would become the most annoying person inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after Puneet Superstar's exit. We surely did not but the latest episode has forced us to change our minds about the former actor. Pooja Bhatt would not let Palak Purswani speak during their 'fight'.

On Thursday night's episode, Pooja played peace maker when a little misunderstanding spawned between Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid. However, she decided to praise her new friend Manisha by pulling Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar down. She said that Manisha is far more mature than the two of them as she belonged to a small town in Bihar and makes for a better friend for Bebika than they ever would have.

Palak was stunned in the beginning as the attack literally came out of nowhere. As she tried to defend herself, Pooja would shut her up again and again. Earlier in the episode, Pooja tried to pull the same thing with Palak while the latter gave in and listened to what she had to say. However, this time, Palak decided not to take it lying down. As she retaliated, still politely and respectfully, Pooja said that she had no grace and considers herself superior to Manisha. Palak tried to put forth her point but Pooja, somehow, decided just not to let her speak.

You can watch the entire fight here:

Poor Palak began crying in the kitchen after the fight. Jiya tried her best to make her feel better as they bonded over being collectively targeted by Pooja.

Thankfully for her, not many seem to be in support of Pooja for her infuriating behaviour on the show. One person wrote on Twitter, “#PoojaBhatt how can u make a perception about a person within 2 days if #PalakPurswani talks loudly she is fake & #ManishaRani talks loudly she is real yeh kya doglapan h. also talking about the currency you who was given the 1st rank by makers not the audience #BiggBossOtt2." Another said, “She is like those naak pe dam karne waale principal. Free ka gyaan batne waali Pooja Bhatt (She is like one of those annoying school principals who give you random advices).” One more person said, “Pehle app maharani jee superiority se niche utreee please (Stop acting like a queen first). I can’t tolerate this woman. She definitely thinks that she is superior then other don’t know about others. #PoojaBhatt is a big c*****a.”

Another person liked that she supported Manisha but did not agree with how she did it. “Most of the people who are supporting Pooja Bhatt and Manisha are the ones who only watch the one hour bb episode and judge them. It's good that pooja is supporting Manisha but it feels like pooja is overdoing it. I frikin hate her attitude,” wrote the person. “Gosh !! #PoojaBhatt is so hella dominating and irritating at the same time. I don't like #PalakPurswani either but uski koi galti nahi thi aaj (she wasn't at fault today). Pooja ki baat se agree Karo tou theek warna ‘Aap sunte nahi, Kam bolo (It's all good if you agree with her but if you don't then she says you don't listen)’ although she won't let anyone speak,” read another comment. Another fan said, “Indeed PoojaBhatt is so annoying!! Awaz uchi karke khud ki dominance prove karne ki koshish karti hai (she tries to dominate people with her loud voice.”

Pooja was a surprise entry into the show and was given 1.5 lakh Bigg Boss currency upon entry into the house. Palak was put on hold after she broke some rules about keeping her association with Bigg Boss a secret.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON