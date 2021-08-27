Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood 'angry' as Divya Agarwal gets pinned down by Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal

A recent turn of events featuring Divya Agarwal in the Bigg Boss OTT house hasn't gone down well with her boyfriend Varun Sood. Recently, Divya, along with her fellow Bigg Boss contestants, was given a task of building a pyramid. During the task, Divya was pinned down by Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal.

Varun took to Twitter and reacted to the incident. He said, "Pushing someone is 'hinsa (violence)' Two people Pinning someone down is also 'hinsa' @Divyakitweet isn’t so WEAK! hence she didn’t make a big deal about it. She has trained under Pro MMA Fighters. But im again mentioning, pinning down is Hinsa!"

Several fans also supported Varun's opinion. "It is definitely 'Hinsa' She didn't make a big deal about it,but I bet if it had been anyone but her, then the whole thing would have been different. #DivyaAgarwal stay strong," a fan tweeted, responding to Varun. "Just saw what happened with #DivyaAgarwal so unfair , this is a based show I said it before," another added.

Speaking with a leading daily, Varun elaborated, "I don't feel there is any favouritism, but there are a few things which aren't spoken about. Yesterday in a task, Pratik and Neha Bhasin pinned down Divya, isn't that violence too? Just because she didn't create a scene, it went unspoken and unseen. As a boyfriend when Divya was pinned down, I really got angry and I didn't like it. But she's a strong girl and she is facing every situation gracefully."

Varun's reaction comes shortly after Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT following violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. During a task, a shirtless Zeeshan tried to snatch away flags from Nishant's hands despite Pratik attempting to stop him. Following Pratik and Nishant's protest towards Zeeshan's behaviour, they begin pushing each other away. Bigg Boss then announced that Zeeshan will be evicted.

Many Bigg Boss OTT fans have compared Divya's recent incident with that of Zeeshan and asked if Neha and Pratik would be evicted. After his eviction, he took to Instagram and shared pictures of the scratches he got.

Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the main show, hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Neha Bhasin among others. Following this, Salman Khan will return and kick off the 15th season of the reality show.